Nanbai Association Hazara calls off strike after increase in Roti price

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Nanbai Association Hazara division Thursday called off the strike after successful negation with administration and also increased 5 rupees price of Roti.

According to the details, after two days of strike, the Nanbai associations increased the price of 120 grams roti from 10 to 15 and ended the strike.

During the two days long strike of Nanbai association people and tourists in Hazara were facing a serious issue of Roti, on one side they have thanked for reopening of Tandoors and on the other they also criticized the sudden price hike of five rupees.

On the other side, Nanbai association members shown satisfaction over the increase of the Roti price and said that although it would be difficult for the masses to accept the price for us practically it would be difficult to purchase high priced wheat flour and sell the Roti on low price.

Nanbai association members stated that during the flour price hike they have suffered huge losses, they were selling the Roti on 10 rupees, during the last two months even they were unable to meet their expenses.

They have also demanded from the government to reduce the wheat flour price as the increase in the price besides masses also affects their businesses.