Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mohammad Yousuf Naqash on Tuesday strongly condemned India's brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people.

In a scathing message on International Human Rights Day, Naqash asserted that India was the only nation in history to have formulated a strategy to subjugate other nations, particularly the Kashmiris, even before gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Naqash highlighted the unchecked power granted to Indian authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which has led to widespread atrocities, including extrajudicial killings, humiliation, and the denial of fundamental rights such as freedom of speech.

He described the occupied region as an "open-air prison" where innocent individuals are routinely arrested, tortured, and subjected to inhuman treatment.

The Kashmiri leader emphasized that India's actions are a desperate attempt to crush the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to complete freedom from Indian rule.

However, he noted that the global community has witnessed the unwavering resolve of the Kashmiri people, who continue to pursue their just cause, recognized by the United Nations.

Naqash urged the Indian government to recognize the futility of their actions, stating that the proud and resilient people of

Kashmir will never accept Indian subjugation. He called upon his fellow Kashmiris to remain steadfast in their resistance against Indian oppression and local collaborators.