Naqvi, CCIs presidents discuss industrial promotion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Presidents of the chambers of commerce & industry (CCIs) met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to discuss proposals for promotion of industries here at the CM Office on Sunday.

Six major CCIs will submit their recommendations for one-widow operation of industries.

"We would provide all possible facilities and resources for the promotion of industries in Punjab," the caretaker CM said adding that no problem would be faced in setting up a new industry and running the old industry.

It was agreed that six main chambers would submit their comprehensive proposals, which would be considered for making functional one-window operation.

Matters and issues of industries relating to the provincial departments would be resolved at a single place. All NOCs for the establishment of new industrial units and the old industries would be also get various NOCs through one-window.

The Federal government departments would be allowed to set up their desks at one window on matters relating to electricity and gas.

In the first phase one window operation would be launched in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The provincial departments would be mandated to settle the matters relating to industries within the stipulated period of time.

The CCIs presidents paid tributes to CM Mohsin Naqvi for ensuring timely completion of development projects. President Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar acknowledged that CM Mohsin Naqvi proved by doing untiring work that if intention is honest and positive then everything is possible.

President Multan Chamber Mian Rashid Iqbal hoped that the expectations of traders linked with CM Mohsin Naqvi will be fulfilled. President Faisalabad Chamber Doctor Khurram Tariq said that holding consultations with the Chambers of Commerce and Industries is an appreciable step and economic activities will be accelerated with this consultation process. President Gujranwala Chamber Zia-ul-Haq remarked that we are grateful to CM Mohsin Naqvi for constructing Motorway link road from Benazir Chowk to Wahndo Interchange. President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that improvement has started seeing in the performance of hospitals and other institutions after the arrival of CM Mohsin Naqvi. The delegation comprised President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Kashif Anwar, President Gujranwala Chamber Zia ul Haq, President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President Faisalabad Chamber Doctor Khurram Tariq and President Multan Chamber Mian Rashid Iqbal.