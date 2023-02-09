UrduPoint.com

NARC, JICA Organize Training Seminar On Capacity Building

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NARC, JICA organize training seminar on capacity building

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized a two-day seminar for the capacity development of the agriculture extension services in Balochistan to uplift the agriculture sector of the province.

The event was part of a 4-years project, which is jointly executed by JICA, NARC and the Department of Agriculture Extension Balochistan for the capacity development of the field staff to provide solutions to the problems faced by the local farming communities for enhancing per-acre crop output.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that high-quality crops were produced in Balochistan and training and research was very important to support the development of agriculture in the province.

The capacity building of agriculturists and farmers was prerequisite for elevating agriculture development in the province to enhance farm income and reduce poverty, he said and thanked the Japanese Government for launching capacity building program in Pakistan.

Dr Ali said that the program to facilitate growers will ultimately contribute to improving local economy, adding that through improving the production of fruits & vegetables in Balochistan province, we can also boost the our exports.

DG, Agriculture Research Initiative, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Kakar said that the people of Balochistan were thankful to JICA and the government of Japan and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for arranging these trainings. Mr. Abdul Karim, DG Agriculture Extension Balochistan also expressed greetings to the government of Japan and JICA.

