NASA to Receive Funds to Prepare Moon, Mars Missions - 2021 Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The US administration in its 2021 draft budget requested a 12 percent increase in NASA funding to over $25 billion prioritizing the support for the agency's Lunar and Mars expeditions, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"NASA's top-priority mission is to return American astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and build a sustainable presence on the lunar surface as the first step on a journey that will take America to Mars. The Budget provides robust funding for the programs that support this goal," the statement said.

Out of an overall $25.2 billion NASA budget $3.4 billion is be allocated to the development of lander systems.

Over $700 million will be used to support lunar surface activities and $233 million to prepare robotic precursor missions to Mars that would also conduct cutting-edge science, according to the White House.