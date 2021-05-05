UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Bounces Back After Solid US Hiring Data

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:53 PM

Nasdaq bounces back after solid US hiring data

Tech shares were higher early Wednesday, staging a partial recovery from the prior session's rout after a solid April employment report and strong General Motors results

New York, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Tech shares were higher early Wednesday, staging a partial recovery from the prior session's rout after a solid April employment report and strong General Motors results.

US private firms added 742,000 jobs in April, according to a survey from payroll services firm ADP, fewer than expected but nonetheless the fourth consecutive month of gains as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report comes ahead of Friday's closely-watched government jobs report, where the Labor Department will say how many jobs the economy added last month, and update the unemployment rate.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat at 34,136.12.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,178.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 13,722.52.

The Nasdaq plunged nearly two percent on Tuesday following comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that added to worries about inflation and higher interest rates.

Among individual stocks, GM rose 3.6 percent after reporting a jump in profits and reaffirming its full-year forecast despite a semiconductor shortage that has constrained production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage April Stocks From Government General Motors Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

DC visits wheat procurement centre

1 minute ago

Estonia Allocates $90,000 in Aid to COVID-Stricken ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Joint Production of Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

US Voters Split Nearly 50-50 on Whether Trump Face ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Says Calls for Another Scottish ..

5 minutes ago

Minister hold meeting regarding transfer of tube w ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.