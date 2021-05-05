Nasdaq bounces back after solid US hiring data

Tech shares were higher early Wednesday, staging a partial recovery from the prior session's rout after a solid April employment report and strong General Motors results

New York, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Tech shares were higher early Wednesday, staging a partial recovery from the prior session's rout after a solid April employment report and strong General Motors results.

US private firms added 742,000 jobs in April, according to a survey from payroll services firm ADP, fewer than expected but nonetheless the fourth consecutive month of gains as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report comes ahead of Friday's closely-watched government jobs report, where the Labor Department will say how many jobs the economy added last month, and update the unemployment rate.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat at 34,136.12.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 4,178.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 13,722.52.

The Nasdaq plunged nearly two percent on Tuesday following comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that added to worries about inflation and higher interest rates.

Among individual stocks, GM rose 3.6 percent after reporting a jump in profits and reaffirming its full-year forecast despite a semiconductor shortage that has constrained production.