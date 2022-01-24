Nasdaq drops 4%, S&P 500 falls 3.4% in US stocks rout

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged in midday trading Monday as a multi-session selloff fueled by fears of geopolitical tensions and tighter Federal Reserve policy continued.

At 1651 GMT, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index had lost four percent to 13,213.98, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 3.4 percent to 13,213.98.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.7 percent 33,345.73.