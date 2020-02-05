UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Hits Record In Nearly 2 Weeks, Wall Street Rises Since Start Of Coronavirus Scare

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:10 AM

Nasdaq Hits Record in Nearly 2 Weeks, Wall Street Rises Since Start of Coronavirus Scare

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street rose the most in a day since the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak, with the Nasdaq index for US technology stocks hitting its first record high in nearly two weeks on Tuesday.

Wall Street's top barometer, the S&P 500 index, rose 1.9 percent - its biggest daily advance since August 8, to close at 2,938.

The S&P500, which tracks the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, rallied as global markets rose on stimulus measures introduced by China to boost an economy slowed down by the novel coronavirus outbreaks, which has so far infected more than 20,000 of its citizens and killed more than 400.

The Nasdaq closed up 2.1 percent at 9,468, after a record high at 9,485. The tech-heavy index's previous all-time high was on January 24.

The broadest US stocks gauge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, settled up 1.4 percent at 28,809.

