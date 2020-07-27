UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Jumps Ahead Of Tech Earnings, Hearing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:25 PM

Nasdaq jumps ahead of tech earnings, hearing

Tech shares rallied early Monday at the start of what's set to be an eventful week that includes a high-profile congressional antitrust once-over with the sector's giants

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Tech shares rallied early Monday at the start of what's set to be an eventful week that includes a high-profile congressional antitrust once-over with the sector's giants.

The leaders of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google are scheduled to appear Wednesday for a hearing that will look at whether the companies have attained too much dominance as they have become more central to the global economy.

The companies are also scheduled to report earnings this week, making for a major week of results that also includes reports from McDonald's, Exxon Mobil and Boeing.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Nasdaq Composite Index, which pulled back late last week, was up 1.1 percent at 10,477.

82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 26,474.78, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 3,223.91.

This week's Calendar also includes the first assessment of second-quarter US growth, which is expected to be an historically bad report given the shutdown of the American economy.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to complete a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and investors are monitoring Washington for updates on the next round of economic stimulus and relief following the hit from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Analysts expect Congress to enact more stimulus, but it isn't clear yet how it will be structured or if the funds will be approved before emergency unemployment benefits run out this week.

