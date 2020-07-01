UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Opens Higher Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:55 AM

Nasdaq opens higher ahead of Powell testimony

Gains by technology companies lifted the Nasdaq early Tuesday before congressional testimony from the head of the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury secretary

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Gains by technology companies lifted the Nasdaq early Tuesday before congressional testimony from the head of the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury secretary.

Semiconductor shares rose following good earnings from Micron, and large tech companies such as Amazon and Netflix also gained around one percent, offsetting worries stirred by higher coronavirus counts in many states.

About 15 minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.6 percent at 9,937.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to 25,575.62, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 3,062.66.

In prepared remarks ahead of the midday hearing, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy had begun rebounding faster than expected, but that the "path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain" and depends on containing the coronavirus.

The hearing comes as numerous states have suspended or rolled back steps to reopen the economy due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Wells Fargo was down 0.2 percent and underperforming other large banks after it announced it would trim its dividend by an undisclosed amount from 51 cents per share.

The large bank also said it expects "substantially higher" provisions for credit losses in the second quarter compared with the first quarter due to the economic hit from the coronavirus.

Boeing plunged 5.4 percent after Norwegian Air Shuttle announced it cancelled an order for 92 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and five Dreamliners.

The decline gave back some of the 14.4 percent the company gained on Monday as US air safety regulators undertook a long-delayed test flight of the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019 following two crashes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Technology Company Bank Powell Fargo March 2019 From Share Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

1 hour ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

2 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.