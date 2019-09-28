UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Pressured By Weak Outlook From Chip Company Micron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:23 AM

Nasdaq pressured by weak outlook from chip company Micron

Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Friday following mixed economic data, with the Nasdaq pressured by disappointing results from chip company Micron

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early Friday following mixed economic data, with the Nasdaq pressured by disappointing results from chip company Micron.

Government data Friday showed disposable income rose solidly in August, but spending slowed to a crawl amid elevated US-China trade tensions. The data also showed some signs of higher inflation.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,914.07, up 0.1 percent.

But the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent to 2,974.

99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 8,000.60.

Micron Technology sank 9.1 percent after it projected earnings and gross profit margins well below analyst expectations. Some other large semiconductor stocks also fell.

But Wells Fargo shot up 4.0 percent after tapping Charles Scharf to take over as its new chief executive. Scharf, currently chief of Bank of New York Mellon, previously worked as chief executive at Visa and in senior roles at JPMorgan Chase.

Bank of New York Mellon tumbled 4.7 percent.

