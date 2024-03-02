Open Menu

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge To Fresh Records On AI Momentum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Nasdaq, S&P 500 surge to fresh records on AI momentum

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished at fresh records Friday following another banner day for Nvidia and other chip companies on bullish sentiment about artificial intelligence

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished at fresh records Friday following another banner day for Nvidia and other chip companies on bullish sentiment about artificial intelligence.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which on Thursday had finished at its first record since 2021, moved higher still, ending at 16,274.94, up 1.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.8 percent to 5,137.08, also a record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent at 39,087.38.

Dell Technologies became the latest big beneficiary of the AI fever, surging more than 31 percent following an earnings report that highlighted its growing AI business.

Nvidia, whose chips are seen as perhaps the purest bet on AI, jumped four percent. Other chip companies, including Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology, also advanced.

CFRA Research's Sam Stovall also pointed to weaker economic data, including the Institute for Supply Management survey of manufacturers and consumer confidence data as "indicating that there could be more reason for the (Federal Reserve) to cut in May.

"

In recent weeks, markets have been absorbing comments from Fed officials signaling the US central bank was in no hurry to cut interest rates.

Among individual companies, Spirit AeroSystems surged 15.5 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that the company could be bought by Boeing, which divested itself of Spirit's assets in 2005.

Boeing declined 1.8 percent.

New York Community Bancorp slumped 26 percent after replacing its CEO and notifying securities regulators that it would file its annual report late, identifying "material weaknesses" in its internal controls.

The troubled bank also restated its fourth-quarter loss as $2.7 billion, more than 10 times the size it previously reported.

Mattel lost 0.9 percent after disclosing that it would file its annual report later than its supposed to, saying it found "material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Bank New York May Market From Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

39 seconds ago
 IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to ..

IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC

41 seconds ago
 DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit G ..

DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat

42 seconds ago
 Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secr ..

Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat

44 seconds ago
 War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ..

War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox

8 minutes ago
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos

UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos

2 minutes ago
 Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals ..

Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..

54 minutes ago
 NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment confe ..

NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference

2 minutes ago
 Verification of 118,336 deserving families going o ..

Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package

2 minutes ago
 Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely comp ..

Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business