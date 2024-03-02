Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge To Fresh Records On AI Momentum
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished at fresh records Friday following another banner day for Nvidia and other chip companies on bullish sentiment about artificial intelligence
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished at fresh records Friday following another banner day for Nvidia and other chip companies on bullish sentiment about artificial intelligence.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which on Thursday had finished at its first record since 2021, moved higher still, ending at 16,274.94, up 1.1 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.8 percent to 5,137.08, also a record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 percent at 39,087.38.
Dell Technologies became the latest big beneficiary of the AI fever, surging more than 31 percent following an earnings report that highlighted its growing AI business.
Nvidia, whose chips are seen as perhaps the purest bet on AI, jumped four percent. Other chip companies, including Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology, also advanced.
CFRA Research's Sam Stovall also pointed to weaker economic data, including the Institute for Supply Management survey of manufacturers and consumer confidence data as "indicating that there could be more reason for the (Federal Reserve) to cut in May.
"
In recent weeks, markets have been absorbing comments from Fed officials signaling the US central bank was in no hurry to cut interest rates.
Among individual companies, Spirit AeroSystems surged 15.5 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that the company could be bought by Boeing, which divested itself of Spirit's assets in 2005.
Boeing declined 1.8 percent.
New York Community Bancorp slumped 26 percent after replacing its CEO and notifying securities regulators that it would file its annual report late, identifying "material weaknesses" in its internal controls.
The troubled bank also restated its fourth-quarter loss as $2.7 billion, more than 10 times the size it previously reported.
Mattel lost 0.9 percent after disclosing that it would file its annual report later than its supposed to, saying it found "material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting."
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference
Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief
More Stories From Business
-
Central Karyana Merchants Association, LCCI discuss rate lists, hoarding, quality control58 minutes ago
-
Affordable power rates vital to attain sustainable industrial growth: Gohar1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,500 per tola to Rs.220,3003 hours ago
-
China has 3,617 listed manufacturing companies by January6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 20249 hours ago
-
Stocks rally rolls on into March18 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation dips further in February20 hours ago
-
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February21 hours ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points22 hours ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February23 hours ago
-
US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions23 hours ago