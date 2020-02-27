Naserdin for enhanced Tajik-Pakistan trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullo Naserdin on Wednesday stressed the need for enhanced trade between Tajikistan and Pakistan, as both had abundant trade and investment opportunities.

Talking to the business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that trade between the two countries was limited to a few commodities only.

He said that direct flights between Tajikistan and Pakistan could save travelling time and help improve mutual trade.

While inviting Pakistani businessmen to invest in Tajikistan, Ismatullo Naserdin said that Tajikistan had four Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and one of them was near to Afghan border. He said that these SEZs offered lots of facilities for investors, asserting that Tajikistan also had the cheapest and sufficient electricity. He mentioned that textile sector of Tajikistan had also vast opportunities for the investors.

The ambassador said that last year almost 47,000 Pakistani tourists visited Azerbaijan but only a few thousands visited Tajikistan. He said that both countries should step into joint ventures in tourism sector as well.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that efforts were required to transform cordial and brotherly relations into two-way trade for enhancing economic prosperity in both countries.

He said: "We are of the view that if effective measures are taken, the bilateral trade volume can be enhanced to 500 million dollars. Currently, Pakistan's exports to Tajikistan are dominated by sugar related products while the imports comprise primarily of cotton.

The potential areas where Pakistan and Tajikistan can enhance trade and economic ties are hydropower generation, Halal meat, cement, pharmaceutical products, furniture, rice and LPG etc." The LCCI president said that with the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, there would be new avenues of trade and investment for both the countries.

In addition, Wakhan Corridor could also be utilized for that purpose as it further shortened the trade route and reduces lead time, he suggested.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan and Tajikistan were important players in Central Asia-South Asia power project (CASA-1000) along with Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Honorary Consul Mian Nazeer Ahmed Piracha, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO Jahanzeb Burana also spoke on the occasion, whileLCCI Executive Committee members Yasir Khursheed, Wasif Yousaf, Haji Asif Saher,Malik M. Khalid and Shehryar Shafqat were also present.