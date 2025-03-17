Open Menu

Nasir Qureshi Calls For Enhance Trade Cooperation Between ICCI, Uzbekistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Nasir Qureshi calls for enhance trade cooperation between ICCI, Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a prominent business delegation from Uzbekistan here on Monday, led by Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

The delegation, comprising representatives from Uzbekistan’s fruit, vegetables, beverages, and confectionery sectors, engaged in productive B2B meetings with Islamabad’s business leaders to explore new trade and investment opportunities,said a press release.

In his welcome address, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, highlighted the chamber's commitment to promoting trade, investment, and industrial growth. He encouraged Uzbek business leaders to explore partnerships in Pakistan’s industrial zones, invest in joint ventures, and participate in trade expos.

Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan, commended ICCI’s leadership for its proactive efforts in fostering international business ties.

He appreciated ICCI’s ongoing initiatives to create a business-friendly environment that supports both local and foreign investors.

In his concluding remarks, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of ICCI, expressed confidence that the discussions would open new avenues for economic cooperation, business ventures, and enduring partnerships.

Prominent ICCI leaders present at the event included Chairman Founder Group ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Imran Minhas, Najeeb Ellahi Malik, Tahir Ayub, Malik Aqeel Ahmed, former SVP Khalid Chaudhry, and Senior Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

28 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

32 minutes ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

32 minutes ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

39 minutes ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

51 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

51 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

1 hour ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

2 hours ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

2 hours ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business