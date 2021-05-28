Nasir Qureshi elected as VP FPCCI for federal capital seat

UrduPoint.com
Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Nasir Mansoor Qureshi,a candidate of the United Business Group (UBG), has been elected as vice president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) against Federal capital seat for 2020-2021.

Two candidates, Qurban Ali from Hunza Chamber and Nasir Mansoor Qureshi from Islamabad Chamber contesting for the slot of VP for federal capital seat secured equal votes in the FPCCI annual election and after fulfilling procedural requirements, in draw held at federation house in presence a large number of voters and supporters from either side, Mansoor was elected as VP.

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron-in-chief SM Muneer, President Zubail Tufail, Secretary General Zabardast Bakhtawari and Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig congratulated him and hoped he would help solve problems of the business community.

