Open Menu

Nasir Qureshi Reaffirms ICCI’s Dedication To Trade And Industry Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Nasir Qureshi reaffirms ICCI’s dedication to trade and Industry growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reiterated the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to resolving business community challenges and fostering economic growth.

He emphasized ICCI’s role as a bridge between the public and private sectors to enhance ease of doing business in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking as the guest of honor at the inauguration of the three-day TopCity-1 Expo 2025, held in collaboration with the ICCI, TopCity-1 and the Waqas International (pvt), Qureshi highlighted key initiatives under his leadership to improve service delivery for ICCI members across trade, industry, and services sectors.

These include the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, digitization of operations, and the upcoming renovation and facelift of the Chamber House.

He further outlined ICCI’s proactive approach to business growth, mentioning a series of programs such as expos, business delegations, and international business opportunities conferences. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would stimulate economic activity both regionally and nationally.

President Qureshi reaffirmed the Chamber’s ongoing engagement with key government bodies such as the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to address business sector challenges and ensure a seamless commercial environment.

Commending TopCity-1 Expo 2025 as a significant step towards economic revival, he assured full ICCI support for similar private-sector initiatives in the future. “This expo is a testament to the resilience of Pakistan’s business community and its determination to drive national progress despite all challenges,” he stated.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including ICCI Founder Group Chairman Tariq Sadiq, SVP Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, VP Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Council members Zubair Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Khalid Javaid, and various executive members including Malik Mohsin Khalid, Ishaq Sial, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Aftab Gujjar, Sanaullah Khan and Tahir Ayub. Former SVP Faad Waheed, Special Advisor Naeem Siddiqui, and other key figures also graced the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

46 minutes ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

3 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

15 hours ago
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

15 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

15 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

15 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

15 hours ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

15 hours ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business