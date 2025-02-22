Nasir Qureshi Reaffirms ICCI’s Dedication To Trade And Industry Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reiterated the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to resolving business community challenges and fostering economic growth.
He emphasized ICCI’s role as a bridge between the public and private sectors to enhance ease of doing business in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Speaking as the guest of honor at the inauguration of the three-day TopCity-1 Expo 2025, held in collaboration with the ICCI, TopCity-1 and the Waqas International (pvt), Qureshi highlighted key initiatives under his leadership to improve service delivery for ICCI members across trade, industry, and services sectors.
These include the adoption of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, digitization of operations, and the upcoming renovation and facelift of the Chamber House.
He further outlined ICCI’s proactive approach to business growth, mentioning a series of programs such as expos, business delegations, and international business opportunities conferences. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would stimulate economic activity both regionally and nationally.
President Qureshi reaffirmed the Chamber’s ongoing engagement with key government bodies such as the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to address business sector challenges and ensure a seamless commercial environment.
Commending TopCity-1 Expo 2025 as a significant step towards economic revival, he assured full ICCI support for similar private-sector initiatives in the future. “This expo is a testament to the resilience of Pakistan’s business community and its determination to drive national progress despite all challenges,” he stated.
The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including ICCI Founder Group Chairman Tariq Sadiq, SVP Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, VP Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Council members Zubair Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Khalid Javaid, and various executive members including Malik Mohsin Khalid, Ishaq Sial, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Aftab Gujjar, Sanaullah Khan and Tahir Ayub. Former SVP Faad Waheed, Special Advisor Naeem Siddiqui, and other key figures also graced the occasion.
