Nation indebted to martyrs' sacrifices: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Friday paid tribute to martyrs of the armed forces who laid their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the country's frontiers.

"Martyrs are our pride and the entire nation is indebted to their sacrifices," he said while addressing a ceremony, jointly organized by the ICCI and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in connection with the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan here at the Pakistan Monument.

He said the way the Pakistani nation celebrated the Martyrs' Day and paid tribute to their valour had proven that "we have never forgotten and will never forget the martyrs and ghazis who protected the motherland." He said the ICCI always stood by its armed forces and law enforcement departments whenever there were testing times. "The entire business community of Pakistan believes that Pakistan and our institutions are inseparable.

" CDA Chairman Captain (Retd.) Nur-ul- Amin Mengal said the purpose of marking Martyrs' Day was to remember the sacrifices of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

"We need to tell and teach this bright side of our history to the younger generation. Martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan are the real capital of the nation. We are proud of the sacrifices rendered by our army, police and people in wars against the enemy and in the fight against terrorism. Thanks to the sacrifices of these brave people, we have defeated the monster of terrorism." The ceremony participants expressed strong determination to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Armed Forces and foil all nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

They asked to give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the May 9 tragedy after their trial under the Army Act.