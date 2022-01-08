UrduPoint.com

National Agri-Tourism Festival On January 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

National Agri-Tourism Festival on January 21

FAISALABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The three-day 6th Annual National Agri-Tourism Festival will begin from January 21 at Lyallpur Farmers Mall Guttwala.

This was stated by Chairman Standing Committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Khalid Mahmood while addressing a meeting on Agri-Tourism here on Saturday.

He said the agro-tourism industry was expanding rapidly which could generate huge profits especially for those engaged in agriculture.

He said the fifth annual Lyallpur Gurr Mela was held last month and the event remained very successful. A large number of people along with their families including members of Faisalabad chamber and students of local educational institutions attended the Mela.

The participants witnessed the rural culture and local cuisine in their traditional environment.

They also enjoying Gurr (Jaggery) making process, he added.

Now, it is also expected that a large number of people would participate in the National Agri-Tourism Mela, he said, adding that all necessary arrangements had been completedfor the event. Various companies would set up their stalls in the festival to exhibit theiragri products, he added.

