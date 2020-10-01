UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Briefs On Privatization Process Of HEC

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:59 PM

National Assembly body briefs on privatization process of HEC

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization on Thursday briefed on the privatization process of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) and also way forward for bidding and marketing finalization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization on Thursday briefed on the privatization process of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) and also way forward for bidding and marketing finalization.

The Director General, Privatization Division gave detailed briefing on Heavy Electrical Complex; he informed that Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) is a subsidiary of State Engineering Corporation (SEC).

The meeting of NA Standing Committee on Privatization was held here in Committee Room of Privatization Commission, Pak-Secretariat, under the Chairmanship of Syed Mustafa Mahmud, MNA for detailed briefing on Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) Islamabad. While the senior official on the ministry has informed that the 96.6% shares of HEC are owned by SEC which is fully owned company by Government of Pakistan and is under administrative Control of Ministry of Industries and Production.

It was informed that over the years HEC has continuously last market share in the transformers manufacturing and sale which is even less than 5% in the recent year whereas during last six years, company achieved around 30% of the orders in Power Sector for Transformers.

� He also informed that HEC has 18 regular employees.

The Privatization Commission board in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2020 considered the presentation made by the Financial Advisor on the Transaction Structure it was informed that there are other manufactures present in the market besides direct import of Transformers.

In a meeting held with Ministry of Industries and Production, Co-Chaired by Minister for Privatization and Minister for Industries Production it was proposed that these employees considered be absorbed in SEC parent company.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah,Umer Aslam Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Khan, Ms. Syma Nadeem, Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Jamshed Thomas, Siknandar Ali Rahoupoto, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister for Privatization, Parliamentary Secretary for M/o Privatization, beside senior officers from the Ministry of Privatization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Import Company Sale Jamshed September HEC 2020 Market From Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

46 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

2 hours ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

2 hours ago

Russia-US Contacts on Karabakh Not Substitute to O ..

51 seconds ago

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Amin Ul Haque ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.