National Assembly body direct to ensure uniform PSP of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Thursday directed to ensure a uniform Profitable Support Price (PSP) before the cultivation of wheat.

The committee expressed its displeasure on outdated briefings of the Ministry of National food Security and Research and Ministry of Industries and Production distributed amongst the members of the committee.

The 33rd meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held in the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the Chairmanship of Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA.

The committee was briefed on the import price of wheat in connection with Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat, availability of fertilizer and availability of quality seed in the country.

The chairman and members of committee pointed out a number of wrong figures presented in the briefings on availability of wheat, seed and fertilizer in the country.

Raza Rabbani Khar urged the government to simplify the provision of free certified seed and fertilizer in all the flood affected areas.

He emphasized on the ministries concerned to ensure actual demand and timely supply of free certified seed and fertilizer to the growers.

The committee considered "The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022" (Government Bill).

The committee directed the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to provide a written consensus of all the groups and representatives of chambers from all the provinces, on increase in tenure of office bearers of FPCCI for the two years, before the next meeting of the committee.

The committee deferred briefing on E-Commerce, Foreign Trade, TDAP, and performance of trade and investment Ministers/Counselors posted in Pakistani's Trade Missions abroad, for the next meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui updated the committee on implementation status of the previous recommendations of the committee.� The meeting was attended by MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani and Ahmed Hussain Deharr while MNAs Wajiha Qamar and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani joined the meeting through Zoom.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Commerce, Additional Secretaries from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Industries, along with representatives from Food Departments of the provinces.