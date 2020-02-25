UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Discusses Budgetary Proposals Of Commerce Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

The National Assembly, Standing Committee on Commerce Tuesday discussed the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Commerce pertaining to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Financial Year 2020-21, as required under Rule 201 (6) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly, Standing Committee on Commerce Tuesday discussed the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Commerce pertaining to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Financial Year 2020-21, as required under Rule 201 (6) of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Javed Akbar informed the details of proposed Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial upcoming financial year.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held under the Chairmanship of MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar here in Parliament House.

He said that EXPO Centres, Peshawar, Quetta, remodeling and expansion of Karachi EXPO Centre were proposed for required funds of next financial year.

He also briefed the committee about the new schemes regarding remodeling of Karachi EXPO Centre.

After threadbare discussion, the committee unanimously recommended that Serial No. 1-3 projects might be included for allocation of funds by the Ministry of Finance.

The committee discussed the new steps taken by the government to enhance the exports to Finland.

The said question was raised by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA.Mover, the same was referred to the committee.

The additional secretary, Ministry of Commerce informed that export of Pakistan to Finland had been reduced during last many years.

The committee took a serious notice on the reply furnished by the Ministry of Commerce to the National Assembly with reference to starred question no.

50, wherein they had mentioned that export to Finland had been increased up to 15% during the years 2018.

The committee directed the ministry to probe into the matter and fixed the responsibility against the concerned officers for providing incorrect information to the Parliament. The committee discussed the matter regarding termination of the services of daily wages employees of the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

The committee was informed that new recruitment would be made in the SLIC.

The SLIC will publish 590 vacancies for recruitment of new employees, however, 152 daily wages employees were terminated, earlier would be considered on priority by providing 5%.extra marks.

The committee recommended that terminated employees having one year service should be considered as special case.

The committee expressed its concerns about the vacant position of Chairman SLIC and directed the Ministry to complete the hiring process in that regard at the earliest for smooth functioning of the department.The meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon,Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Khurram Shahzad, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb,Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani MNAs and Syed Agha Rafiullah, besides senior officers of Ministry of Commerce.

