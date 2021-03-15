National Assembly body examines PSDP of MNFS/R for 2021-22

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research Monday examined the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNSF/R) for the year 2021-22.

The 16th meeting of the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research was held here in Committee Room of National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) the Chairmanship of MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal khan.

The Chairman and members of the committee not satisfied on the project shown in the briefing present before the committee.

The committee not passed the PSDP, and it will be presented in the next meeting of the committee which will be held on March 25. The committee also examined the petition referred by Prime Minister's Public Affairs and Grievances Wing regarding technical supplementary grant of Rs 806.585 million for Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) on account of employees related expenses of pension and commutation.

The chairman and members of the committee recommended that Ministry Finance to release the fund for the retired employees of PARC.

Briefing by Food Departments Punjab and Sindh on wheat procurement plan for the year 2021, some members of pointed out that the Food centre were on very long distances.

The committee recommended that Food Department should established six Food Centre in the Rajanpur.

The Food Department views the last year we gave priority to Rajanpur. The Sindh Food Department told that provincial cabinet had notified the support price of wheat for crop 2020-21 at Rs. 2000 per 40 kg.

Briefing giving by the representative of Ministry of Industry of Industries and Production on fertilizer, the chairman and committee showed deep concern over the increase in prices of Urea and DAP.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaukat Ali, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Choudhry Faqir Ahmad, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Syed Ayaz Ali shah Sherazi, Kamal Uddin, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Secretary MNFS/R and other officers of the ministry and attached departments.