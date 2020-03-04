National Assembly body expresses annoyance on absence of senior officials in meeting

Standing Committee on Privatization on Wednesday showed its great concern over the absence of the Senior officers of Pakistan International Airlines Investments Limited (PIAIL) in the meeting and asked for ensuring the presence in the next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Standing Committee on Privatization on Wednesday showed its great concern over the absence of the Senior officers of Pakistan International Airlines Investments Limited (PIAIL) in the meeting and asked for ensuring the presence in the next meeting.

The committee which met with Member National Assembly Syed Mustafa Mahmud in the chair held a detailed briefing on last five performance of Pakistan International Airline Corporation, and PIAIL with regards to its privatization.

The committee was informed that Managing Director PIAIL and DF PIAIL were out of country for meetings and hence could not be able to participate in the scheduled meeting of the committee.

However, it was informed that they would attend the subsequent meeting and brief on the progress in the privatization of PIAIL, therefore, the briefing on the PIAIL was deferred till the arrival of the officers of PIAIL from abroad.

The Joint Secretary Aviation Division gave detailed presentation on performance of PIA for the period from 2015 to 2019. He informed about PIA Domestic Network; passenger, cargo analysis, market share analysis on international and domestic level and profit and loss of PIA.

It was informed that presently the fleet of PIA was consist of 32 air crafts to support its national and international business.

The passenger analysis shows that it has increased from Rs 4.39 million to Rs 5.29 million in 2019. While during the period under review cargo has increased from Rs 37.69 million to Rs 48.18 million.

The committee was informed that for revenue enhancement PIA was planning product improvement, expansion on lucrative routes, partnerships, enhancing network coverage and increasing ancillary revenue sources and cargo.

On the other hand, the cost cutting includes re-negotiation of contracts of services & amp; supplies and reduction in maintenance cost & amp; rentals due to induction of ground support equipment.

The Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Umer Aslam Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Khan, Ms. Syma Nadeem, Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Jamshed Thomas, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Syed Hussain Tarar, Siknandar Ali Rahoupoto attended the meeting.

Minister for Privatization, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Privatization and senior officers from the Ministry of Privatization and Aviation Division were also present in the meeting.