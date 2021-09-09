UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Body Expresses Concerns Over Increase In Price Of Fertilizers

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

National Assembly body expresses concerns over increase in price of fertilizers

National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production Thursday expressed its concerns over the increase in the price of fertilizers, especially diammonium phosphate (DAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production Thursday expressed its concerns over the increase in the price of fertilizers, especially diammonium phosphate (DAP).

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Usama Qadri chaired the 18th meeting of the committee, said a press release issued here.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan, mover of the bill "The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019" apprised the committee about the salient features of the said bill.

He said subject to the Constitution, Majlis-e-Shura (Parliament) had exclusive power to make laws with respect to any matter in the Federal Legislative List, frequently enactments empower the government, or specified bodies or office-holders to make rules to carry out the purposes, thereof popularly known as delegated, secondary or subordinate legislation.

He further informed that the rules of both the NA and Senate provided that delegated legislation might be examined by the committees concerned, but practically no effective parliamentary oversight had been made.

Further, in the prevalent legal system it is also a departure from the principle of separation of powers that laws should be made by the elected representatives of the people in Parliament and not by the executive government.

In parliamentary democracies, the principle has been largely preserved through an effective system of parliamentary control of executive law-making, by making provision that copies of all subordinate legislation be laid before each House of the parliament within prescribed sitting days thereof otherwise they cease to have effect.

The representative from Ministry of Law and Justice was also present in the meeting.

He invited the attention of the committee towards the Article 99 of the Constitution Clause (2) and (3) reproduced as under; The federal government shall by rules specify the manner in which orders and other instruments made and executed in the name of the president shall be authenticated, and the validity of any order or instrument so authenticated shall not be questioned at any court on the grounds that it was not made or executed by the president.

The federal government shall also make rules for the allocation and transaction of its business.

After detailed discussion the committee decided that legal opinion from the Ministry of Law and Justice may be obtained on the bill.

Minister and Secretary Law may also be invited in the meeting of the committee for further deliberation in this regard.

The committee deferred the agenda pertaining to Point of Order, moved by MNA Saira Bano, regarding the booking of MG Vehicles for its next meeting, due to some official engagements of the mover.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Watto, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Sajida Begum, Aliya Hamza Malik, Amir Talal Gopang, Ali Gohar Khan, M Perviaz Malik and Rana M Ishaq Khan, besides the senior officers from Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Law and Justice, and MG automobile Industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Business Parliament Vehicles Nasir Price Amjad Ali May 2019 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams c ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Dubai Government teams combatting COVID-19, reviews pr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets with French counterpart

1 hour ago
 Russia, US Not Yet Agreed on Creation of Working G ..

Russia, US Not Yet Agreed on Creation of Working Groups on Strategic Stability - ..

30 seconds ago
 Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk Second Time in W ..

Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk Second Time in Week

32 seconds ago
 Ford to Stop Manufacturing Cars in India After Los ..

Ford to Stop Manufacturing Cars in India After Losses Reach $2Bln - Statement

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.