National Assembly body expresses concerns regarding highest number of GST percentage on Rickshaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Committee on Industries and Production Tuesday expressed its concerns regarding the highest number of General Sales Tex (GST) percentage on Rickshaws, which was used by the poor.

The committee strongly recommended that sales tax on rickshaws should be reduced from 17 percent to 12.5 percent and waiver of ACD on import of CKD of Rickshaws.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of MNA, Sajid Hussain Turi in the Conference hall Of Sazgar Engineering Works.

The committee directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for an early action in this regard and also directed the ministry of industries and production/Engineering Development Board (EDB) for follow up on the matter under intimation to this committee.

He informed the committee regarding the issues being faced to the industry due to imposition of high value sales tax and additional custom duty.

He explained that to benefit end consumer, the government in budget 2021-22 has decreased the sales tax from 17% to 12.5% on cars upto 1000 cc.

Rickshaw manufactures were of the view that this exemption should also be extended to low cost vehicles i.e Rickshaws, to be used by the poor .

He further added that ministry of industries and production has recently recommended waiver of Additional Custom Duty ( ACD) on import of CKD of Rickshaws, as the government has already abolished ACD for small cars upto 1000 cc.

The Sazgar Engineering Works Limited chief executive officer also drew the attention of the committee towards the increase of renewal fees of three-wheel vehicles from Rs10,000 to Rs1 million and un-precedent increase of license fee from Rs15,000 to Rs2 million by the Punjab transport Authority (PTA).

The PTA chairman replied that in question value of renewal feed and license fee was increased on the launching of different models by the companies instead of per unit value.

The committee has noted that such kind of increase was absolutely unprecedented, without the rationale.

The members have also expressed their concerns on the role of PTA towards its jurisdiction.

The committee unanimously decided that all concerned departments from federal and provincials should be invited to identify the domain of provincial authorities regarding design and specifications of the models as per the existing and past Acts/Constitutional framework.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Sajida Begum, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Watto, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Syed Mustafa Mahmud, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Aliya hamza Malik, Riaz-ul-haq and Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan besides the senior officers of Ministry of Industries and Production, FBR, PTA and Punjab Police.