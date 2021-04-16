UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body For A Comprehensive Report On Wheat Crisis Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Commerce Friday directed the food and commerce ministries to prepare a joint comprehensive report on management of wheat crisis for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Commerce Friday directed the food and commerce ministries to prepare a joint comprehensive report on management of wheat crisis for further deliberations.

Chairing the committee meeting, held here at the Parliament House, Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized on the government to take steps for fixing a justified minimum support price and give incentives to local growers of wheat.

The the food secretary briefed the committee on imports of wheat, minimum support price, wheat stocks in the country and pricing trends in the local and international markets.

The committee observed that benefit of subsidy was going to foreign farmers in shape of import of wheat at higher rates.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) chairman briefed the committee about its employees issue pertaining to no increment in salaries since 2017.

The chair directed the commerce ministry's secretary to resolve the employees issue and present a report in the next committee meeting.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Khurram Shehzad, Mian Muhammad Shafiq Wajiha Akram, Sajida Begum, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani , commerce ministry and food ministry's secretaries along with senior officers from both the ministries.

