National Assembly body hails trade dialogue between Pakistan, Afghanistan

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Tuesday hailed the historical dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan on trade and investment for enhancing the trade volume between both of the neighboring courtiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Tuesday hailed the historical dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan on trade and investment for enhancing the trade volume between both of the neighboring courtiers.

The 18th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce, under the Chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar, held at the Parliament House.

Chairman, Committee Syed Naveed Qamar congratulated the Speaker of the National Assembly for his very timely and successful initiative of arranging a historical dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan on trade and investment, held in Islamabad on 26-27th October.

He also appreciated the organizers and participants specially, the Members of the Standing Committee on Commerce who very actively and fruitfully contributed in this very important trade forum. The Ministry of Commerce and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) updated the Committee on further developments on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

The Secretary Commerce briefed the Committee on meetings held with Afghan delegates in the Ministry of Commerce during last week and the Committee discussed issues taken up from Afghan side and Pakistan side in the said meetings.

Syed Naveed Qamar directed the Ministry of Commerce to invite Members of the Committee in Afghanistan Pakistan Trade related Dialogues and meetings in future. The Chairman FBR updated the Committee on signing of a long awaited "Custom Cooperation Agreement" and a "MOU on electronic data exchanges", between the customs authorities of both the neighboring countries.

The Chairman Standing Committee directed the Chairman FBR to update the Committee on the time frame and steps taken to fulfill this agreement and MOU. He said that the Committee will continue meetings on a weekly basis to streamline the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement. The Chairman FBR replied to a number of questions, quires of Members of the Committee regarding clearance, scanning and Custom duties.

Syed Naveed Qamar directed MemberCustoms to personally visit Chaman border and address some serious complaints of Chaman Chamber of Commerce without any delay. The committee expressed concern on unnecessary delay in clearance of a large number of containers from Karachi terminal.

The Chair directed Secretary Commerce to resolve the issue by inviting Member Customs, concerned officer from the office of Attorney General of Pakistan, some Members of the Committee and representatives of the issue and present its report before the Committee in 7 days.The meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaik, Khurram Shehzad , Wajiha Akram , Sajida Begum, Farukh Khan,Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Commerce and Chairman FBR and other representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and FBR.