National Assembly Body On National Food Security For Timely Fixing Support Price Of Major Crops

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:27 PM

National Assembly body on National Food Security for timely fixing support price of major crops

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research here on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to ensure the timely fixation of price of all major crops every year to stop the monopoly of middlemen in the country

It also asked for ensuring the availability of quality seeds in the market so that growers could enhance their production.

The committee met here with Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan in the Chair and expressed grave concern over the COVID-19 which paralyzed the whole world.

The committee deemed that agriculture sector was the back bone of the country which could generate maximum revenue for the country therefore, the government might give first priority to it and offered various incentives to the growers so that they could work more effectively for the welfare of the country.

The committee recommended the government to procure wheat from small growers at their doorsteps in order to lessen their transport burden so that the targets set by the government could be achieved.

The meeting was attended by the members of National Assembly including Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Nausheen Ahmed, Shaukat Ali, ,Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Kamal uddin.

On Video Link Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqba also attended the meeting.

Besides, senior officials of Ministry of National Food Security and Research and its attached departments were also present in the meeting.

