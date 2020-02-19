UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Recommends 125,000 Additional Connections On SNGPL Network

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

National Assembly body recommends 125,000 additional connections on SNGPL network

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Wednesday recommended Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to grant Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) permission for issuing 125,000 additional connections during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Wednesday recommended Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to grant Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) permission for issuing 125,000 additional connections during the current fiscal year.

The committee meeting, chaired by Imran Khattak, in its recommendations asked OGRA to allow the company for giving additional connections without Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) allowances, besides permitting to open/upgrade SNGPL offices at Karak, Bannu, Hangu and Jehangira to ensure better services there.

The SNGPL, which had been given a quota of 300,000 connections for the year 2019-20, had sought the OGRA permission for additional connections with the request of relaxation on account of UFG ratio as the extended transmission network risked more losses.

OGRA Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan made commitment in the meeting to acknowledge the additional connections request and opening up/upgrading the SNGPL offices at the certain districts.

SNGPL Managing Director Amir Tufail apprised the committee that a number of schemes had come to an halt due to lapse of funds amounting billions of rupees.

The parliamentarians expressed concerns over suspension of the development work on various ongoing schemes despite spending millions of rupees from the national exchequer.

The committee chairman expressed confidence that development funds would soon be released for such schemes as a special committee was looking into possibilities of getting funds from the quarters concerned on priority.

He formed a four-member sub-committee to look into the delayed projects introduced by parliamentarians and find ways and means for their smooth execution, adding the members and Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee would be circulated in due course of time.

The body also unanimously approved a bill titled "The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2019," which was moved by Syed Fakhar Imam.

The committee was apprised about the measures taken by the Petroleum Division to ensure improved quality of fuel, meet needs of the latest vehicles and bring down the air pollution.

It also sought a detailed briefing on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production, import and distribution in the country in next meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Malik Anwar Taj, Noor Alam Khan, Shahid Ahmad, Choudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema, Jai Parkash, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad BArjees Tahir, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Shazia Marri and Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Additional Secretary Petroleum Division, OGRA Chairperson and senior officials from SNGPL and SSGC.

