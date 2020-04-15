UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Reviews Commerce Ministry Performance For Mitigating COVID-19 Issues

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

National Assembly body reviews commerce ministry performance for mitigating COVID-19 issues

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday was briefed on the performance of ministry of commerce during last one year, Pakistan trade analysis during current fiscal year and steps taken for mitigating COVID-19 related issues under the the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday was briefed on the performance of ministry of commerce during last one year, Pakistan trade analysis during current fiscal year and steps taken for mitigating COVID-19 related issues under the the ministry.

The NA Standing Committee on Commerce meeting was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, here in Parliament House.

The advisor on commerce and investment Abdul razak Dawood informed the committee that 61 essential medical items identified by the ministry of National Health Services were exempted from all duties and taxes on 20th March 2020, also ban on export of 10 essential medical items was notified on 24th March 2020.

He added that in support of countering health emergency, Expo centers at Karachi and Lahore were given to respective provincial governments for setting up field hospitals.

He further informed to facilitate businesses refund of Rs 47.5 billion that were paid in last 100 days in textile and non-textile regions.

He said that he himself and secretary Ministry of Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhara held a number of consultative sessions with top exporters and chambers to assist and formulate strategy to deal with COVID-19 related challenges and offered all kind of assistance, they require from MOC, TDAP and TIOS posted abroad.

He said that a special sale had been constituted in MOC under advisor commerce with secretary commerce, additional secretary and secretary Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as member where the committee interacted through Videocon daily with Presidents of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar and chambers of commerce and industry of Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA/Chairman PAC,Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh , Ali Khan Jadoon, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz , Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Khurram Shahzad, Ms. Sajida Begum, Mrs. Farukh Khan, Usman Ibrahim , Rasheed Ahmed Khan , Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb,. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce, and Investment and Secretary Ministry of Commerce along with Senior Officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Chambers Of Commerce Parliament Sale Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber March 2020 Commerce Textile All From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

57 minutes ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

2 hours ago

Thousands rush to quit Georgia capital ahead of lo ..

1 minute ago

Iran says world learning US 'kills people' after W ..

1 minute ago

Hot & dry weather expected during next 24

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.