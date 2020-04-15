National Assembly body reviews commerce ministry performance for mitigating COVID-19 issues

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday was briefed on the performance of ministry of commerce during last one year, Pakistan trade analysis during current fiscal year and steps taken for mitigating COVID-19 related issues under the the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday was briefed on the performance of ministry of commerce during last one year, Pakistan trade analysis during current fiscal year and steps taken for mitigating COVID-19 related issues under the the ministry.

The NA Standing Committee on Commerce meeting was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, here in Parliament House.

The advisor on commerce and investment Abdul razak Dawood informed the committee that 61 essential medical items identified by the ministry of National Health Services were exempted from all duties and taxes on 20th March 2020, also ban on export of 10 essential medical items was notified on 24th March 2020.

He added that in support of countering health emergency, Expo centers at Karachi and Lahore were given to respective provincial governments for setting up field hospitals.

He further informed to facilitate businesses refund of Rs 47.5 billion that were paid in last 100 days in textile and non-textile regions.

He said that he himself and secretary Ministry of Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhara held a number of consultative sessions with top exporters and chambers to assist and formulate strategy to deal with COVID-19 related challenges and offered all kind of assistance, they require from MOC, TDAP and TIOS posted abroad.

He said that a special sale had been constituted in MOC under advisor commerce with secretary commerce, additional secretary and secretary Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as member where the committee interacted through Videocon daily with Presidents of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar and chambers of commerce and industry of Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA/Chairman PAC,Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh , Ali Khan Jadoon, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz , Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Khurram Shahzad, Ms. Sajida Begum, Mrs. Farukh Khan, Usman Ibrahim , Rasheed Ahmed Khan , Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb,. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce, and Investment and Secretary Ministry of Commerce along with Senior Officers.