National Assembly Body Takes Notice On Absence Of Chairman FBR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

National Assembly body takes notice on absence of Chairman FBR

The National Assembly, Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Friday took a notice of the absence of Chairman FBR and directed to write him a letter of displeasure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Assembly, Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Friday took a notice of the absence of Chairman FBR and directed to write him a letter of displeasure.

The Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar here in Parliament House.

The Secretary Commerce and Textile presented a comprehensive report on implementation status of the previous recommendations and updated Committee on GSP plus Scheme and progress on implementation of Labor Rights Conventions.

The Committee deferred the agenda items for its next meeting.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 29th October 2019.

The committee also deferred Bills on absence of movers.

The meeting was attended by Adviser on Commerce and Textile ,Abdul Razak Dawood, MNAs Rana Tanveer Hussain, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Ms Wajiha Akram, Raza Nasrullah, Mr. Khurum Shehzad, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Ms. Sajida Begum, and Usman Ibrahim.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Commerce, and senior officers of the Ministry Commerce.

