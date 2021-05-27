National Assembly body unanimously increases tenure of FPCCI office bearers

The National Assembly Standing Committe on Commerce on Thursday unanimously supported an increase of two years in the tenure of the office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committe on Commerce on Thursday unanimously supported an increase of two years in the tenure of the office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The Committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to present draft amendments in tenure for office bearers of the FPCCI.

Syed Naveed Qamar was chairing the 24th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce in the Parliament House.

Chairman Syed Naveed Qamar has proposed the Ministry of Commerce to immediately start a broad-based consultation with all the stakeholders and present draft amendments in tenure for office bearers of the FPCCI before the Committee in 60 days.

The President FPCCI Nasser Hyatt Magoo and Secretary, Ministry of Commerce briefed the Committee on the agenda item and informed that an increase in tenure of office bearers to two years would improve policy continuity within TO's, and allow Office Bearers sufficient time to initiate and complete projects for the welfare of Trade in Pakistan.

The Committee also discussed the issues relating to the increase in salaries of the employees of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) The Chairman informed the Committee that the existing pay and allowances of TCP employees are already on a higher side, contrary to the Federal government employees.

He further informed that TCP used to release at least two bonuses each equivalent to one-month gross salary in a fiscal year. He said that recently TCP has also allowed 'Eid bonus to the employees on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in the light of the profit earned by the Corporation up to the 3rd quarter of the current financial year. This was in addition to the 03 bonuses disbursed about 06 months ago in November, 2020, he added and said that besides all this, the employees of TCP were enjoying full medical facility, Children education Allowance and leave encashment per year.

The Committee unanimously approved minutes of its 23rd meeting and deferred all other agenda for its next meeting.

The Secretary replied to a number of queries and questions raised by the Chair and Hon. Members of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Ms. Sajida Begum, Usman Ibrahi, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, Secretary Commerce, senior officers from the Ministry and Chairman FPSSCI along with all the office bearers.