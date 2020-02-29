National Assembly body urges FBR for resource mobilization to gain revenue targets

The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Friday urged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to go for revenue generation and resource mobilization for achieving the objective of future revenue targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Friday urged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to go for revenue generation and resource mobilization for achieving the objective of future revenue targets.

The Committee emphasized the FBR to enhance the staff capacity and implement the agenda of automation to introduce the optimum international practices in the institution.

It discussed the proposed development schemes of FBR for PSDP, 2020-21.

The meeting of the Committee was convened by MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar here in the Parliament House.

Briefing the meeting, Director General, TARG Procurement and Automation, Syed Adeela Bokhari said that FBR had proposed total 26 projects for upcoming Public Sector Development Program, 2020-21, in which 12 on-going and 14 new schemes had been forwarded.

She informed that total estimated cost of all 26 development schemes, proposed by FBR in PSDP- 2020-21, worth Rs 75.19 billion in different projects of construction and purchase for future requirement of the institution. The members expressed their concerns over the proposed schemes by FBR.

The Committee was of the view that FBR proposed schemes were not supported its vision for broadening of revenue system in the country. However, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Revenue clarified that separate programme for tax reforms had already been initiated by the FBR to increase the revenue.

The Committee directed the FBR to prioritize their schemes before making the request to include the same in the Budget for Financial Year 2020-21.

While the agenda pertaining to the issues being faced by textile exporters was discussed and the Committee members were of the view that a Sub-Committee had already been appointed in this regard, therefore this matter may be pended till the final outcome of the Sub-Committee.

Stakeholders were also present in the meeting and the Committee asked them to present their issues in the meeting of the Sub-Committee, which will be held shortly.

The Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance briefed the Committee about the on-going and new Public Sector Development Projects, under the purview of Finance Division. The Committee deliberated on Project to Project basis. It recommended the PSDP for financial year 2020-21 of Finance Division.

The committee recommended that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) may be asked to provide their views about the future up-gradation of Pakistan Mint as per SBP requirements.

However, it recommended that except the following ongoing schemes, those have already been recommended by the Standing Committee on Commerce in its meeting held on 25th February 2020, all remaining schemes may be considered for allocation of funds in the next financial year 2020-21, as proposed by the Ministry. The meeting was attended by MNAs Jamil Ahmed Khan, Faheem Khan, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ali Perviz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Raza Nasrullah, Abdul Wasay, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Makhdoom SyedSami-ul-Hassan Gillani and besides the senior officers from Ministry of Finance, Revenue andEconomic Affairs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).