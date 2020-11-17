UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Committee Passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:21 PM

National Assembly committee passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Tuesday passed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020 with majority votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Tuesday passed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020 with majority votes.

The meeting chaired by Junaid Akbar, MNA discussed in detail the draft of the Bill and decided to pass it with majority of votes.

The Committee inquired from the Ministry of Planning that what salary package was being given to present Chairman CPEC.

The Ministry replied that salary was not being paid to Chairman, CPEC and that he had not signed any MoU after the expiry of the CPEC Ordinance.

The members who submitted their note of dissent against the Bill included Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar and Syed Agha Rafiullah.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Shaukat Ali, Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nawab Sher, Dr. Seemi Bokhari, Imran Khattak, and Muhammad Sajjad.

Earlier the committee inquired the compliance status of its previous three meetings and the Ministry responded positively.

The Committee directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to give detailed briefing on their financial needs so that it could be able to recommend additional funds for HEC.

The Committee further asked why the HEC had stopped scholarships to the students who were receiving higher education abroad on scholarship basis.

The commission replied that they had not stopped the scholarships but the universities all over the world were not accepting foreign students due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly World Asad Umar Ahsan Iqbal Education CPEC HEC 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Russia's Putin Says Betrayal Accusations Faced by ..

21 minutes ago

Greek PM arrives in UAE

22 minutes ago

Telemedicine saves chronic pain patients time, mon ..

22 minutes ago

Japanese ambassador, SAPM Raoof discuss mutual coo ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monitoring Market, Will Decide o ..

23 minutes ago

US Official Pledges Washington Will Watch Taliban ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.