Open Menu

National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Keeps Key Rate At 13 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps key rate at 13 pct

The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to maintain its key rate at 13 percent, the bank announced Tuesday

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to maintain its key rate at 13 percent, the bank announced Tuesday.

The bank made the decision given the current conditions and development trends in the internal and external environment. According to the bank, economic activity continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan, with a real GDP growth rate reaching 7.4 percent in January.

The bank said the annual inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan in February was 5 percent, decreasing from 7.3 percent in December 2023, noting the primary factors driving inflation were the continued increased domestic demand and the impact of a revised tariff policy, particularly on public transport services.

The bank said that foreign economic conditions remain uncertain due to the geopolitical situation and price volatility in world commodity markets.

"The decision taken helps limit pro-inflationary factors and keep inflation within target values of 5-7 percent in the medium term. Maintaining current monetary conditions will reduce the level of inflationary expectations of the population and economic entities," the bank said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Price Kyrgyzstan January February December Market From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MP ..

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 395 power pilferers in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for ma ..

PCGA demands govt to announce cotton policy for maximum sowing

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

17 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for detai ..

LHC issues notice on Shibli Faraz's plea for details of cases

17 minutes ago
57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

17 minutes ago
 Police solves mystery of man’s body found

Police solves mystery of man’s body found

20 minutes ago
 Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina ..

Political activities prohibited at Makkah, Madina holy sites: Fatwa by PUC, Dar- ..

20 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

Drug trafficker held with over one kg Hashish

20 minutes ago
 Textile unit fined for polluting environment

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

20 minutes ago
 Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business