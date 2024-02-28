National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Keeps Key Rate At 13 Pct
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM
BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to maintain its key rate at 13 percent, the bank announced Tuesday.
The bank made the decision given the current conditions and development trends in the internal and external environment. According to the bank, economic activity continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan, with a real GDP growth rate reaching 7.4 percent in January.
The bank said the annual inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan in February was 5 percent, decreasing from 7.3 percent in December 2023, noting the primary factors driving inflation were the continued increased domestic demand and the impact of a revised tariff policy, particularly on public transport services.
The bank said that foreign economic conditions remain uncertain due to the geopolitical situation and price volatility in world commodity markets.
"The decision taken helps limit pro-inflationary factors and keep inflation within target values of 5-7 percent in the medium term. Maintaining current monetary conditions will reduce the level of inflationary expectations of the population and economic entities," the bank said.
