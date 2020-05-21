UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Pakistan Donates Rs. 80 Mln To Support Households Under COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:06 PM

National Bank of Pakistan donates Rs. 80 mln to support households under COVID-19 pandemic

National Bank of Pakistan has topped up its earlier contributions towards combating coronavirus pandemic by donating another Rs. 80 Million to support over 26,000 financially vulnerable households

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):National Bank of Pakistan has topped up its earlier contributions towards combating coronavirus pandemic by donating another Rs. 80 Million to support over 26,000 financially vulnerable households.

The initiative is a part of its on-going Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This donation will support over 26,000 households belonging to the disadvantaged segment of society who have been most affected due to the lockdown across the country, said a press release here on Thursday.

This gesture endorses the fact that NBP as always stood by the nation to promote the well-being of deprived and marginalized segments of the society in Pakistan.

To combat the unprecedented situation in the country,NBP has adopted a multi-pronged approach of giving back to deserving members of society as part of its social responsibility.

In the first phase of its efforts, NBP collaborated with Karachi Relief Trust (KRT), a disaster management volunteer group, because of its impeccable track record.

NBP's donation of Rs. 20 million to KRT helped provide rations to over 6,500 households comprising of deserving daily wage earners and their families.

In the second phase of its CSR COVID19 response plan, NBP, in a unique initiative donated Rs. 60 million to five Non-Bank MicroFinance Companies (NBMFCs) for onward donation to their customers across Pakistan whose incomes have been poorly affected by lockdowns.

These households have been operating their micro and small businesses financed by small loans from the NBMFCs and due to the current situation their incomes have been significantly reduced. 20,000 deserving households across the country will benefit from NBP's donation through NBMFCs.

NBP's strategic partnership with NBMFCs is part of a larger initiative under COVID 19 pandemic to play a leadership role and provide a holistic response including financial support to the Microfinance sector which serves over 7 million households across Pakistan.

The Bank has been supportive of Microfinance sector in the past and will now enhance its focus as part of its Inclusive Development strategy with the aim of improving financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bank National Bank Of Pakistan From National Bank Of Pakistan Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani Prime Minister Accuses India of Plotting ..

24 seconds ago

Secretary regulation briefed on wheat procurement, ..

25 seconds ago

DC urges ulema for implementing on 20 unanimous po ..

27 seconds ago

UNICEF Reached Out to 150Mln People in Mideast, N. ..

29 seconds ago

Kiev Expects to Get $3.5Bln From IMF, Up to $1Bln ..

4 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh lauds US support for FATF, COVID-19, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.