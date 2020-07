National Bank of Pakistan Exchange Rates 10 July 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ):Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates.

Recent Stories

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

Nepra addresses online complaints against excessiv ..

Pakistan reports 5058 deaths with 243599 cases of ..

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

Players need to inspire each other in absence of s ..

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 10, 2020 in Pakistan