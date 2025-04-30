National Bank Of Pakistan (NBP) Exchange Rates On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.40280.90
EURO EUR320.08219.51
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9751 1.9716
BRITISH POUND GBP376.82 376.15
SWISS FRANCCHF341.73 341.13
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.31 202.95
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.08 179.76
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.34 29.29
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.11 27.07
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.88 42.80
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.79 166.
50
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 215.26 214.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.28 36.21
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1969 0.1966
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.88 38.81
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.25 65.14
THAI BAHT*THB 8.42 8.41
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.14 77.01
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.02 74.88
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.28 77.15
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.68 917.05
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.9901
GBP 377.1731
EUR 320.385
JPY 1.9737
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-04-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..
PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points
PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh
PSL completes triple century of matches
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Akhtar assures protection of workers rights31 minutes ago
-
SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports41 minutes ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to review technological advancements, industrial development3 hours ago
-
Fasset secures Sandbox license to launch Pakistan’s first tokenized gold solution3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points1 minute ago
-
Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment4 hours ago
-
Gold price dip by Rs.3,400 to Rs.345,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-257 hours ago
-
CCP imposes Rs 155 million fine on poultry hatcheries for cartelization8 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development9 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago