National Bank Of Pakistan (NBP) Exchange Rates On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.40280.90

EURO EUR320.08219.51

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9751 1.9716

BRITISH POUND GBP376.82 376.15

SWISS FRANCCHF341.73 341.13

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.31 202.95

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.08 179.76

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.34 29.29

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.11 27.07

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.88 42.80

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.79 166.

50

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 215.26 214.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.28 36.21

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1969 0.1966

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.88 38.81

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.25 65.14

THAI BAHT*THB 8.42 8.41

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.14 77.01

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.02 74.88

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.28 77.15

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.68 917.05

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.9901

GBP 377.1731

EUR 320.385

JPY 1.9737

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-04-2025

