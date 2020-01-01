UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Pakistan (NBP) Starts Vehicles Token Fee Collection At Peshawar Region

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 03:35 PM

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles token fee collection at Peshawar region

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has started collecting token tax of vehicles registered with Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) office for ease and convenience of the locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has started collecting token tax of vehicles registered with Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) office for ease and convenience of the locals.

The motorists could submit their vehicle token fee at any designated branch of NBP across the region, including, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshehra and Kohat, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Wednesday.

The vehicle token collection through NBP and e-banking would expand throughout the country as large numbers of vehicles registered with Islamabad were owned by people residing in other parts of the country, he added.

Earlier, the NBP was collecting token fee only in the federal capital but now it would facilitate the motorist of Peshawar region to submit their vehicle fee in any branch of the bank without visiting Islamabad excise office.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture", Mr Azam said.

The department has also extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till January 31 as half of registered vehicles with Islamabad excise yet to pay the tax, he added.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Vehicles Vehicle Bank Kohat Mardan Charsadda January National Bank Of Pakistan Top National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Crown Prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cuban President on Libera ..

37 minutes ago

Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamaba ..

2 minutes ago

China to cut reserve requirement for banks as econ ..

2 minutes ago

A statistical review of first-class Quaid-e-Azam T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.