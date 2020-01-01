National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles token fee collection at Peshawar region

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has started collecting token tax of vehicles registered with Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) office for ease and convenience of the locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has started collecting token tax of vehicles registered with Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) office for ease and convenience of the locals.

The motorists could submit their vehicle token fee at any designated branch of NBP across the region, including, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshehra and Kohat, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Wednesday.

The vehicle token collection through NBP and e-banking would expand throughout the country as large numbers of vehicles registered with Islamabad were owned by people residing in other parts of the country, he added.

Earlier, the NBP was collecting token fee only in the federal capital but now it would facilitate the motorist of Peshawar region to submit their vehicle fee in any branch of the bank without visiting Islamabad excise office.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture", Mr Azam said.

The department has also extended deadline for submitting token tax on vehicles without penalty till January 31 as half of registered vehicles with Islamabad excise yet to pay the tax, he added.

