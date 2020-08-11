UrduPoint.com
National Bank Of Pakistan Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

National Bank of Pakistan wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2020

The Asian Banking & Finance Magazine (ABF) has awarded its prestigious Corporate Client Initiative of the Year Pakistan and the Innovative Deal of the Year Pakistan Awards at the Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2020, to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

According to the statement released here on Monday, Corporate & Investment Banking Group (CIBG) at NBP reflects the Bank's strong capability of providing a wide array of plain vanilla and tailored financing, transactional, and electronic banking products and services to its diversified and growing client base.

NBP is one of Pakistan's leading provider of financial services to top-tier multi-national, governmental agencies/departments, and corporate clients across the country, serving the changing financial needs of the nation's distinguished businesses and government entities.

On winning this prestigious award, Mr. Syed Jamal Baquar, SEVP/Group Chief, CIBG said, 'the recognition of NBP for these Awards highlights the fact that NBP endeavors to be a preferred and trusted long-term partner of its clients in the long term by providing a full array of financial products and solutions which continue to exceed service expectations. We undertake to continue offering our very best to our clients and are confident that this mindset will lead to many more milestones and achievement in times to come. Our large balance sheet, universal banking products, and a high quality team of business professionals gives us the confidence and the ability to undertake pretty much any large, complex financial transaction or infrastructure project in the country. We continue to explore and support industrial sectors where Pakistan's economy is expected to expand in the future.' He further went on to add that 'NBP has a proud history extending over the last 7 decades as a true "Nation's Bank" with deep roots throughout the country and in almost every segment of Pakistan's economy.

NBP has the size, scale, diversity, and expertise to serve its customers across a broad range of financial needs. Established in 1949 under the "National Bank of Pakistan Ordinance 1949", NBP is one of Pakistan's leading Commercial Banks offering comprehensive banking products and services in addition to being entrusted to act as an agent to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Over the decades, NBP has redefined its role into a modern growth-oriented Commercial Bank by expanding its business network across continents and capturing sizeable market share in a variety of businesses including but not limited to the debt and equity capital markets, corporate and investment banking, retail and consumer banking, agricultural financing, and treasury services in Pakistan, he added.

NBP also has a strong international presence through its branches and subsidiaries in the Far East, Middle East, South Asia, Central Asia, Europe and North America.

In addition, NBP has considerable competitive edge over other competitor banks due to wide customer coverage through branch network of 1,500 plus branches in Pakistan and 21 overseas branches, AAA/A1+, the highest possible rating for any local bank by both PACRA Credit Rating and JCR-VIS Credit Rating, with a stable outlook, Leading financer to all the major business sectors including power, oil & gas, cement, sugar, telecommunication, etc. It is also the largest provider of credit to the corporate sector of Pakistan, Having a diversified product base customized to the needs of different customer segments and Ongoing Initiatives for development and implementation of alternative delivery channels through digitalization of services i.e. "NBP Digital", the statement further said.

