National Bank of Ukraine Expects IMF to Approve New Stand-By Program in Q4 2019

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The National Bank of Ukraine expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve a new stand-by program for Ukraine in the fourth quarter of the year, and it also hopes to receive $2 billion in 2019 under this program, National Bank of Ukraine Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.

"We expect to have a new program with the IMF in the fourth quarter of this year. We expect it to be launched this year, and we expect Ukraine to receive under the new structure funding program $2 billion this year and $2 billion during each of the coming years," Sologub said.