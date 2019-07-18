UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Ukraine Expects IMF To Approve New Stand-By Program In Q4 2019

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

National Bank of Ukraine Expects IMF to Approve New Stand-By Program in Q4 2019

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The National Bank of Ukraine expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve a new stand-by program for Ukraine in the fourth quarter of the year, and it also hopes to receive $2 billion in 2019 under this program, National Bank of Ukraine Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.

"We expect to have a new program with the IMF in the fourth quarter of this year. We expect it to be launched this year, and we expect Ukraine to receive under the new structure funding program $2 billion this year and $2 billion during each of the coming years," Sologub said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Governor Ukraine 2019 National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surface ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Finalize Discount on R ..

2 minutes ago

Sensitization training for Police on Transgender P ..

2 minutes ago

Tobacco exports dip 17 pc in 11 months

2 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) designates Domest ..

11 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods Caused by Torrential Rains ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.