National Coordination Committee Reviews Progress Of Power Sector Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

National Coordination Committee reviews progress of Power Sector Projects

National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday reviewed the Progress of Power Sector Projects and earlier implementation of these projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Thursday reviewed the Progress of Power Sector Projects and earlier implementation of these projects.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan,co-chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on energy sector at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad, said a press release issued by Ministry of Eoncomic Affairs.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed representatives of PM's Office, Finance Division and Provincial Departments and head of the line departments also attended the meeting.

In this follow-up meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of forum's decisions made in light of previous meeting held on 5th November, 2020.

It was informed that 14 foreign-funded projects including power generation, transmission and distribution amounting to US$ 3,418 million with the support of development partners including Asian Development Bank, World Bank & Islamic Development Bank are under implementation.

Minister Khusro Bakhtyar lauded the efforts of Power Division for removal of bottlenecks hampering smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in energy sector.

He further highlighted that the government is focusing on energy sector reforms and energy efficiency through production of renewable and clean energy at affordable prices, development of reliable transmission system and improved distribution network.

Minister Omar Ayub Khan directed the line departments of Power Division to convey course of action along with timelines for prompt redressal of remaining issues and expedite the implementation of energy sector projects.

He informed the forum that the Power Division is regularly monitoring the progress of foreign-funded projects.

He said that these projects are significant to achieve the strategic objectives including provision of affordable electricity, transmission efficiency and modernization and enhancement of distribution system of the country.

Both Ministers directed the relevant officials to expedite implementation of the energy sector projects which are imperative for sustainable economic growth of the country.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.