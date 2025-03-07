National development impossible without active participation of women: Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said national development and economic stability were impossible without active participation of women, who constituted more than half of the country’s population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said national development and economic stability were impossible without active participation of women, who constituted more than half of the country’s population.

Addressing an event in connection with the International Women’s Day here, he also voiced to provide equal opportunities to women aimed at moving the country on path of development and progress.

The minister acknowledged the immeasurable contributions of women in Pakistan and around the world.

He said the International Women’s Day was a reminder of the incredible strength, resilience, and determination of women who have shattered barriers, defied challenges, and led the way toward a brighter and more inclusive future.

He added that gender equality was not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity, citing studies that indicate closing the gender gap in labor force participation significantly boosts GDP.

While acknowledging the progress made toward gender equality, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the serious concerns regarding women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

He pointed to the Global Gender Gap Index Report 2024 by the World Economic Forum, which ranked Pakistan 145th out of 146 countries.

This, he stressed, was an alarming sign, reinforcing the urgent need for stronger measures to enhance women’s participation in the formal economy and decision-making processes.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender inclusion and recalled that upon assuming office in 2022, one of his first initiatives was the establishment of a Gender Unit (GU) in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The GU plays a key role in integrating gender inclusivity across all sectors, with a particular focus on education, health, skills development, and workforce participation.

He noted that the GU actively monitored policymaking to eliminate discrimination against women and to create an enabling environment for their leadership roles.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted the National Gender Policy Framework, which provided a strategic roadmap to ensure that women from all socio-economic backgrounds have equal access to opportunities in economic, social and political spheres.

He underscored that gender-responsive budgeting was a key initiative under this framework, ensuring that government resources were allocated equitably to address gender disparities.

He stressed that gender-responsive budgeting was essential for achieving the goals of the URAAN Pakistan 5Es framework (Equity, Ethics, Empowerment, and others), calling for a whole-of-government approach that includes strong institutional frameworks, political will, equal resource distribution, and collaboration with the private sector and civil society.

Given Pakistan’s annual development budget of over Rs1000 billion, he emphasized the need to define the gender allocation within this budget to ensure that women’s needs are prioritized.

Highlighting concrete steps taken by the Planning Commission, the minister stated that three out of nine members of the Planning Commission were women, and over 30 young women fellows have been inducted into two batches of the Young Development Fellows (YDF) program over the past two years.

He described these efforts as a strong indication of the government’s recognition of women’s capabilities and its commitment to providing them leadership opportunities.

“These initiatives are not merely symbolic but serve as a model demonstrating how women’s inclusion in leadership strengthens institutions. We are increasing female participation in government bodies to set an example for other organizations to follow,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal underlined the need to equip women with modern skills, integrate them into the digital economy, and support them in entrepreneurial ventures to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential.

He reiterated that global research confirmed that increased female participation in the economy led to a significant rise in

GDP, and that Pakistan must take proactive steps in this direction.

Recognizing that women from underdeveloped and marginalized areas faced additional challenges, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting them by providing education, vocational training, and employment opportunities.

He also stressed the need to integrate women from minority communities into national progress, ensuring that no segment of society is left behind.

“One of the key challenges in gender-responsive policy implementation is the lack of gender-sensitive data,” the minister noted.

He stressed that inadequate data limited the effectiveness of gender equality action plans and hindered evidence-based policymaking. “Addressing this gap is crucial for the development of more inclusive policies that genuinely benefit women.”

Addressing Pakistani women directly, Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged them as a pillar of the nation’s development and a key to its bright future, urging parents, teachers and institutions to support young girls in pursuing education and achieving their full potential.

“We envision a Pakistan where no obstacle hinders women from achieving their dreams. Today, we pledge to build a country where women are fully empowered, provided equal opportunities, and supported in every way possible for their progress,” he remarked.