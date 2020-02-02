National development tied to women empowerment

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Sunday urged the government for investing generously in women empowerment which was tied to national development.

The initiatives taken by the government were laudable but the pace of women development should be improved, said Farida Rashid, President IWCCI.

Talking to businesswoman, she said different barriers were impeding growth of women and keeping them away from playing due role in development of the country.

They should be encouraged to fully participate in the economic activities so that the country could climb the ladder of success, she added.

Farida Rashid said the indicators for health, welfare, education, and income for women of this region were among the lowest in the world despite attention of donors and governments.

She noted that building the capacity of women was something which should get due attention of the authorities and the private sector.

"We should work together to strengthen the policy, legal and accountability frameworks to empower women and girls, especially those most vulnerable and marginalized," she said.

Stressing the importance of associations for women, she said entrepreneurship development needed sharing ideas, best practices, and experience with groups having little exposure.