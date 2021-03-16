National Employment Exchange orientation session at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Government is committed to provide employment opportunities to the youth and all resources are being utilized for this cause. National Employment Exchange is one of the initiatives taken by the government to support the youth.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Punjab Director General Rana M. Saleem Afzal stated this while speaking at the orientation session on National Employment Exchange (NEX), announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan under Kamyab Jawan Programme, here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday.

The orientation session was jointly organized by the LCCI and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI Vice President Kashif Anwar, Executive Director NAVTTC Nasir Khan and experts from different sectors also spoke on the occasion.

Rana M. Saleem Afzal said that National Employment Exchange is a group of public, private sectors, government and overseas institutions for provision of job opportunities to the young generation. The program has been designed on artificial intelligence based system.

"National Employment Exchange Programme is a technology based platform for bringing the unemployed youth in contact with the employers and that will enable integration and alignment of demand and supply to join the employment sector into an interactive system for easy access to employment opportunities, placement, facilitation and monitoring," he added.

He said that industry is the main stakeholder while Chambers should also fully participate to make this initiative successful.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that National Employment Exchange programme is a very good initiative of the government and would be a great support to the youth.

He said that the efforts of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for developing the National Employment Exchange Tool, in collaboration with GIZ, deserve special appreciation.

The LCCI President said, "The on-going demographic transition in our country is increasing the share of young adults in the population. They could become a catalyst for achieving a better rate of growth if they are given adequate employment opportunities." He commended the Federal government's vision and dedication of empowering the energetic and talented youth of Pakistan.

Mian Tariq Misbah added that currently, Pakistan has the highest proportion of youth as 64 per cent of the total population is below the age of 30, and 29 per cent between the ages of 15-29 years. The youth make up around 42 per cent of Pakistan's total labour force. Placing this huge workable population in the job market is an immense task.

He hoped that this initiative of federal government would effectively play a bridging role between employers and job seekers. This would make sure that the employers, especially in the industrial sector are able to find skilled labour according to their specific requirements, he added.