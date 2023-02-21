National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) wins energy sector project in Bahrain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has managed to receive a prestigious energy sector's project in Bahrain.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood told media here on Tuesday that the project involved conducting the annual performance test of Al-Dur-II Integrated Water and Power Plant having a capacity of 1500 MW and was commissioned in year 2022.

He added that the duration of the project was two months, and the client for this project was NOMAC, a global operations and maintenance service provider for the energy sector.

Dr. Masood highlighted that this project was a testament to NESPAK's expertise and capability in providing top-notch engineering consultancy services in the power sector. NESPAK was committed to delivering the services on time and with the highest quality standards.

This project would pave the way for further opportunities for NESPAK in the global market, as the company remained dedicated to delivering excellence in all its endeavors, he maintained.

Dr. Tahir Masood added that NESPAK had an impressive track record of providing engineering consultancy services to major infrastructure projects in Pakistan and abroad. "The firm's experience and expertise in the power sector are widely recognized, and the Al-Dur-II project is a significant milestone for the company," he claimed.

The award of the project to NESPAK reflected the company's commitment to delivering high-quality engineering consultancy services to its clients. "The Al-Dur-II project is set to further enhance NESPAK's reputation and provide a strong foundation for future growth in the global market," he remarked.