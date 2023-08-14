National flag hoisting ceremony held at FPCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held here at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office to hoist the national flag and mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, on Monday.

As the national anthem was played, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Regional Chairman FPCCI, and Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, raised the flag to the mast before a gathering of executive committee members and the representatives of trade bodies.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Mian Anjum Nisar congratulated all Pakistanis on the occasion of Independence Day.

They were confident that nation's enthusiasm would pave the way for political, economic and social stability in the days to come.

"May our solidarity move our dear homeland on the path of progress and prosperity, and may all of us Pakistanis raise the flag of Pakistan as usual," Qureshi prayed.

Qureshi said that business community has a crucial role in developing the country's economy. Millions of people are getting jobs in the country due to the business community, he said, asserting that no country in the world could develop without a business community.