Open Menu

'National Growth Center' To Augment Economic Prosperity: Ashan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

'National Growth Center' to augment economic prosperity: Ashan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday launched the National Growth Center (NGC) aimed at putting the country on a steady path of economic development, innovation and prosperity.

Addressing the launching ceremony here, he highlighted the importance of fostering an environment of sustainable development, creating jobs, empowering communities, and stimulating economic diversification. "Our goal is nothing short of positioning Pakistan as a hub of innovation and progress on the global stage." The main NGC center would be based at the Planning Ministry while such facilities would be operating in various universities of the country.

He said the NGC was not merely a physical space but a symbol of commitment to the future, a testament to an unwavering belief in the potential of people and national resources.

"We envision these growth centers as catalysts for holistic growth where industry, academia, and government collaborate seamlessly, groundbreaking research meets practical application, and local communities flourish alongside the national economic expansion." In the pursuit of this vision, the minister said, the government would lay the foundation for a thriving ecosystem by focusing on several critical areas including infrastructure development, education research, industry and entrepreneurship, sustainability and green initiatives besides local community empowerment.

Elaborating, Ahsan Iqbal said modern infrastructure was the backbone of any thriving economy. "Therefore, our growth centers will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class transportation networks, reliable energy sources, and cutting-edge communication systems � that will attract both domestic and foreign investments." Commenting on education and research, he said knowledge was the key to progress and these centers would house prestigious research institutions and universities, nurturing a culture of innovation and intellectual excellence.

"This will not only retain our brightest minds but also attract international talent, spurring technological advancements and driving economic growth.

About industry and entrepreneurship, the minister said these centers would serve as incubators for start-ups and entrepreneurs, providing them with the necessary support, mentorship, and funding to turn their ideas into thriving businesses. "We will establish special economic zones within these centers, enabling industries to flourish and trade to thrive." Explaining sustainability and green initiatives, he said environmental responsibility was a cornerstone of the incumbent government's development strategy. "Our growth centers will be models of sustainable urban planning, integrating green spaces, renewable energy sources, and eco-friendly infrastructure to ensure a harmonious coexistence between development and the environment." Whereas, he said under the local community empowerment initiative, the government focused on macroeconomic growth without ignoring the micro-level impact. "The growth centers will directly benefit local communities through job creation, skills development, and improved quality of life."The minister said this ambitious endeavor would require the collective efforts of the government, private sector, academia, and civil society. "We invite investors, entrepreneurs, scholars, and citizens to join hands in shaping the destiny of our nation."He stressed the need for embarking on this journey with a renewed sense of purpose, guided by the principles of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable progress. "Together, we will create a legacy that generations will celebrate � a legacy of a prosperous, thriving, and globally competitive Pakistan."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Education Civil Society Job Progress Hub Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

34 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

44 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

57 minutes ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business