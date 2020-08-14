UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Hoisted At LCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

National hoisted at LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) ::The national flag was hoisted at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday to mark the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Members hoisted the flag before a huge gathering with national anthem.

The ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

The LCCI office bearers congratulated the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

They paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his dynamic leadership.

They said that Pakistan was created to ensure religious freedom, social and economic equality for all its citizens.

The LCCI office-bearers said the 14th of August was much more than an anniversary for the people of Pakistan.

They said Pakistan had made great progress since independence but much has yet to be done to achieve the desired goal.

They hoped the incumbent government would frame and followsuch policies which would be beneficial for the progress andprosperity of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Independence August All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

1 minute ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

22 minutes ago

Unfair grading in O and A level:: Govt to approach ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

56 minutes ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 14, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.