National Institute of Management delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A delegation of Inland Study Tour of 34th Senior Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh and others welcomed the delegation members. The SCCI president gave a briefing about socioeconomic and human development of Sialkot on self-help basis by the city exporters, achievements, targets, future goals of city's export-oriented industries as well.

He said products made in Sialkot were in great demand in the global markets and global brands were work­ing with the Sialkot manu­facturers and exporters. He said through exports, Sialkot-based small and medium industries earned foreign exchange worth over US$ 2.5 billion. He said that thousands of small and medium sized industries were functioning in and around Sialkot and was globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges, etc.

The SCCI president SCCI said: "Our footballs, field hockey sticks, cricketing gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games, including Olympics and the World Cups". He said Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects. They had estab­lished mega projects of Si­alkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry Port and launched a pri­vate airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

Chief Instructor 34th Senior Management Course Inland Study Tour Masood Ahmed said that Sialkot was known worldwide for its manufactured products and the role of SCCI had always been important in this regard.

He stressed the need for supporting industrialists for boosting exports. The delegates highly hailed the spirit and enthusiasm of Sialkot exporters for establishing the international airport on self-help basis besides providing the world class aviation facilities to passengers at the Sialkot airport.